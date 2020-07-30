B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 69 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mercadolibre accounts for approximately 1.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $242,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $16.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $973.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.40.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

