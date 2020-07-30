B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 1,119 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $14.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

