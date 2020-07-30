B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 1,558 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,196 shares of company stock valued at $125,266,398 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 153,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.06, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

