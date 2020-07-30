B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 413 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paypal by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.67. 753,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $185.44.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.