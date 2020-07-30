B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,082 Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,082 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.46. 85,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,997. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

