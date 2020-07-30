B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

MKC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,924. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $196.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

