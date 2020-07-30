B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.56. 18,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,798. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $172.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.