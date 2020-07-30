B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.66 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $24,353,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $250.76. 12,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $255.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $214.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.60.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

