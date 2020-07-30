B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.89 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,412 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 177,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 179,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,819. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

