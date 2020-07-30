B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.15 Million Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth $37,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

NYSE BUD traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 105,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,174. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.