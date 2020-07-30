B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $888,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,021,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000.

VB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.13. 6,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

