B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New $657,000 Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.64.

Shares of SHOP traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,045.88. 105,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,107.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $922.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

