B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 123 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $384.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

