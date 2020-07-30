B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $570.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $555.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

