B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,303. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.