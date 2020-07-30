B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 7,443 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,079 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,551,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $452,050,000 after buying an additional 2,037,197 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

