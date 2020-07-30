B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Takes $27.56 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,475,000 after buying an additional 175,752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.