Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,349,556. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

