Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank7 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Bank7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank7 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

BSVN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

