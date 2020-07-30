Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on August 24th

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 136.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,411. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $123.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 2,001 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $41,971 in the last three months. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

