Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.14. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The company has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,610. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

