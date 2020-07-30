Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.11.

MCD stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.61. 118,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

