Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 464,490 shares of company stock worth $87,558,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $203.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

