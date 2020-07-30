BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.25 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

