BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. 298,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,439. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.