Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.91. 20,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

