Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

NYSE BDX traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.91. 20,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.