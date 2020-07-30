Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lifted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.53. 38,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,378. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Cfra reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

