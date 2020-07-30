Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after acquiring an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $100.30. 113,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,602. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

