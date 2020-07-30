BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,317,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 350,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of 264.26 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGCP. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.