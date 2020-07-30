BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BHP Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Investec upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 256,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,156. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

