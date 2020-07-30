Binance Coin Price Reaches $19.74 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and $188.76 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $19.74 or 0.00179228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.01932933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00106961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

