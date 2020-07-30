Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $539.00

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $539.00 and last traded at $534.74, with a volume of 4841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $530.77.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.56 and its 200 day moving average is $417.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

