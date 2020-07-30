Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,131.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $168,180.07 and $6,131.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

