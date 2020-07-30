Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $224,475.83 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00515668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.