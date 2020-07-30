Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $8.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.86. 901,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

