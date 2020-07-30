BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $570.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

