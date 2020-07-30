Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,355,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

