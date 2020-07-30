Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 36.2% Higher

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares traded up 36.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $13.10, 781,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,163,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $392.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 25,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.