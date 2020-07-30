Bloom Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $5,439.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01935958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00178595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00106888 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, TOPBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

