Boeing’s (BA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $156.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.54.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,273,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,574,744. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

