Booking’s (BKNG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,300.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $1,560.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,718.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $17.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,689.84. 10,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,665.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,637.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $255,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,821,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

