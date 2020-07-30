Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Cut by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. 28,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,171. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.