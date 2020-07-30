Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 12,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,585. The company has a market cap of $480.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,667.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

