Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,200 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises about 5.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

