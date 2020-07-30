Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,073. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 236,631 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

