Broderick Brian C Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.9% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.93. 72,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

