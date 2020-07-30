Broderick Brian C Has $8.04 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $371,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,026. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.93. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

