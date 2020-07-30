Broderick Brian C Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of OTIS traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. 122,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,625. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

