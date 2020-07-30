Broderick Brian C Sells 3,125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Broderick Brian C lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Oracle were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 106,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 119,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 81.8% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 643,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 502,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.